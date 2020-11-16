Or Copy this URL to Share

PINK HILL - Doris Futral Stiles, died Nov. 13, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Sand Hill Cemetery, Pink Hill.

Survivors include spouse, Durwood Stiles; sons, Russell Stiles, Preston Stiles, all of Pink Hill, Donnie Stiles of Richlands; daughters; Loria Lewis of Wilson, Ballery Russo of Pink Hill, Karen Kennedy of Magnolia; sisters, Arleen Brown, Lillei Marshburn, Faye Kennedy; and brother, Johnny Futral, all of Pink Hill.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



