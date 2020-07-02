Dorothy Bailey

Or Copy this URL to Share

VERONA – Dorothy Arlene Pittman Bailey, 87, of Verona died July 1, 2020, at her home.

Funeral will be held at noon on Monday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with interment following at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include children, Terry Bailey of Lexington, Kentucky, Cynthia Tobler of Raleigh, Jeffrey Bailey of Maple Hill, Rodney Bailey of Simpsonville, South Carolina.

The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m. before the service.





