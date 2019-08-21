MAPLE HILL - Dorothy Lee Bannerman, 79, of Maple Hill died Aug. 16, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church, Maple Hill with interment following at James family cemetery.
Survivors include daughter, Mary Ann Bannerman Miales of Jacksonville; brothers, Willie Lee Bannerman of Rose Hill, James Edward Bannerman of Maple Hill.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019