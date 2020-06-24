Dorothy Brooks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy L. Brooks, 86, of Jacksonville died June 18, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gospel Temple Holiness Church, Richlands with interment following at Saunders Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include daughters, Thomasenia Humphrey of Youngstown, Ohio, Barbara Crowden of Richlands, Sherill Birmingham, Gloria Brooks, both of Jacksonville, Verean "Neise" Chineke of Raleigh; and sons, Eldridge Smith of Richlands, Micheal Brooks of Jacksonville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved