Dorothy Brooks

Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy L. Brooks, 86, of Jacksonville died June 18, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gospel Temple Holiness Church, Richlands with interment following at Saunders Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include daughters, Thomasenia Humphrey of Youngstown, Ohio, Barbara Crowden of Richlands, Sherill Birmingham, Gloria Brooks, both of Jacksonville, Verean "Neise" Chineke of Raleigh; and sons, Eldridge Smith of Richlands, Micheal Brooks of Jacksonville.

Visitation will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store