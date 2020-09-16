1/
Dorothy Dixon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSE HILL - Dorothy Joyce Chasten Dixon, 75, of Rose Hill, died Sept. 14, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Christian Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rose Hill with burial following at Robinson family cemetery, Rose Hill.
Survivors include son, Brian Dixon of Magnolia; sisters, Helen Dobson, Carolyn Ann Glasper, both of Rose Hill, Glorious Boykin of Magnolia.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
(910) 289-3232
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved