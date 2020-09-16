Dorothy Dixon

Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSE HILL - Dorothy Joyce Chasten Dixon, 75, of Rose Hill, died Sept. 14, 2020, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Christian Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Rose Hill with burial following at Robinson family cemetery, Rose Hill.

Survivors include son, Brian Dixon of Magnolia; sisters, Helen Dobson, Carolyn Ann Glasper, both of Rose Hill, Glorious Boykin of Magnolia.

Viewing will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.



