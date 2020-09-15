1/1
Dorothy Futral
Cameron, NC – Dorothy Louise Futral, 82, of Cameron, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Carthage.
Mrs. Futral was born in Jacksonville, NC; to the late George and Peachy Wood Futrell and was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Billy E. Futral; and their son, Gregory Futral.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, Sept. 16th at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands Chapel, 137 Ervintown Road, Richlands. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Gurganus Family Cemetery, 1170 Gurganus Rd, Richlands.
Surviving are sons, Timothy Futral and his wife, Janet of Cameron, Bradley Futral and his wife, Wanda of Sanford; grandsons, Timothy Futral II and his wife, Bethay of Carthage, Michael Futral and his wife, Kay of Cameron; step-grandson, Jonathan Ross and his wife, Danielle of Sanford and her great-grandson, Aiden Futral of Carthage.
The family will receive friends before the service from 6 until 6:45 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
06:00 - 06:45 PM
Jones Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gurganus Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
137 Ervintown Road
Richlands, NC 28574
(910) 324-5045
