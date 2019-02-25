CHINQUAPIN - Dorothy Halso Futreal, 81, of Chinquapin died Feb. 23, 2019, at Autumn Village.
Funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Halso-Batts Cemetery, Chinquapin.
Survivors include spouse, Jeff Futreal of Chinquapin; sons, Johnny Futreal, Harkers Island, Daryl Futreal, Beulaville; and daughters, Susan Keene of Chinquapin, Cheryl Futreal of Jacksonville.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019