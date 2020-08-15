Dorothy Hack

Dorothy (Dotty Ward) Humphrey Hack passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 after a long battle with dementia at home surrounded by her family. Dotty was born on November 3rd (year not included since she would not want you to know her age!) in Wilmington, NC and raised in Beaulaville with her two sisters Jean and Susan. She was predeceased by her parents, William Ray Humphrey (1969) and Dorothy Mattocks Humphrey (2011) and her first husband Capt. Frank G. Varvoutis, USMC (1965).
Dotty attended Beaulaville High School and graduated from Atlantic Christian College (Barton College). She went on to teach elementary school in both North Carolina and Virginia. She loved being a teacher and developed many special relationships with her students. Dotty married the love of her life, Marshal Bruce Hack in March 1982. Together they shared raising their children, doting on grandchildren, traveling, attending concerts (with the exception of Miles Davis – worst concert ever for her), and making lasting memories for 38 years.
She developed a love for basketball from her father who was the principal and also coached their high school team, yes Mr. Spence, you can be a Principal and a Coach. She was a big ACC basketball fan, especially for Duke and Coach K. In the fall she cheered on her Washington Redskins for years and years.
Dotty will be remembered for her quick infectious laugh, gift of storytelling, her love of theatre, the arts and shopping. She made shopping an artform and the sales staff at Neimen Marcus and Nordstrom loved seeing her come through the door. Her granddaughters loved going through her make-up drawers and playing with her costume jewelry. She was fiercely loyal to her family and friends, and the Democratic Party. She worked many campaigns getting the vote out for democrats. Isn't that right Bruce?
She loved spending time collecting pieces of artwork and her taste was varied and eclectic. Friends and family always enjoyed viewing the volumes of photos she accumulated over the years. She had a green thumb for indoor and outdoor plants. Her favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas because she loved to decorate her home. She spent countless hours doing counted cross-stitch, making Christmas stockings for her children, grandchildren, and nephews.
Things she didn't like: leftovers, Donald Trump, snakes, Donald Trump, wasps, Donald Trump, shellfish, Donald Trump, thunderstorms, Donald Trump, cold weather, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump!
She had two special dogs, Spike and Jack, both chihuahuas. They had a very special affection for her, occasionally Bruce and no one else.
She is survived by her husband Bruce, children Lena Cary (Robbie), Frank Varvoutis, Jr., Lenora McGarvey (Bill), Josh Hack, grandchildren: Mariah, Lizzie, Turner, Lillie, Hannah, Isabella, Sara and Jonah as well as great-granddaughter Sloan. She is also survived by sisters Jean Nicholson and Susan Houpt (Jim), nephews Dave Gardner (Vonda), Ray Gardner and Max Walker.
The family wishes to thank Susan and Jim for their love and compassion for the last several months. Jean, Vonda and Brenda for their devotion and company.
To keep everyone safe and well the family accepts your kind thoughts through calls or notes.
A small family gathering will be held at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Arrangements are being made by Andrews Mortuary, Wilmington, North Carolina. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to her favorite senior dog rescue Harley's Dream.
Donate by mail: Harley's House of Hope, PO Box 64, Berthoud, CO 80513.
Make checks payable to Harley's Dream or donate online at: https://harleysdream.org