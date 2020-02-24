Dorothy Jane McClure Miller, 95, of Richlands, passed away Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, at Woodbury Wellness in Hampstead.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville with Reverend Alan Sasser officiating. Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 27, 2020, in Apollo, PA.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 73 years, Howard Miller; and her daughter, Diana Williamson. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Sandy Jacobs and husband Mike of Richlands and Patricia Milauskas of PA; granddaughter, Meghann Westberry and husband Brad of Bowman, SC; and her great-grandchildren, Alexander Schumann of Pensacola, FL and Jacob Schumann of Bowman, SC.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020