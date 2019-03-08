SNEADS FERRY - Dorothy Jean Norris, 69, of Sneads Ferry died March 7, 2019, at her home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Norris.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at Sneads Ferry Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Mrs. Norris is survived by her husband, John Norris of the home; two daughters, Evelyn Suggs of Jacksonville and Samantha Ann Colson of Sneads Ferry; her son, Liston G. Norris of Sneads Ferry; one sister, Irene Maslan of MD; one brother, Danny Daugherty of Leland; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, prior to the service, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019