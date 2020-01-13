Dorothy Mae McIntosh Wiggins, 87, of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home.
Born on May 1, 1932, in Onslow County; she was a daughter of the late Louis and Peachie Blake McIntosh. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Henry Clayton Wiggins; a daughter, Linda Wiggins; two brothers, Vernon McIntosh, Eugene McIntosh; a sister, Madeline Henderson; two grandchildren, Deanna Wiggins, Kandace Fort; and a beloved son-in-law, Donald Coston.
Surviving are two sons, Steve Wiggins and Peggy of Jacksonville, Stewart Wiggins of Hertford; four daughters, Brenda Coston of Jacksonville, Gloria Lakey and husband Chuck of Jacksonville, Debbie Rosengrant and husband Robert of Loch Sheldrake, NY, Melissa Fort and husband Kevin of Richlands; a brother, Jim McIntosh of Castle Hayne; 15 grandchildren, Rebekah Horn, Brandon Wiggins, Michelle C. Mayhew, Donald Coston Jr., Kimberly Switzer, Louis Wiggins II, Daniel Wiggins, Amanda McRoy, Charlie "Little Mac" McRoy Jr., Kristopher Rosengrant, Joshua Rosengrant, Kati Rosengrant, S. Devon Rhodes, Krystal R. Hayes, Kevin "KK" Fort Jr.; 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville, with Reverend Preston Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Onslow Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare for all their support and loving care of Mrs. Wiggins.
Condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020