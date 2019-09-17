William Douglas Edwards, 58, of Jacksonville died Sept. 16, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include wife, Sharon Morton Edwards of the home; son; Ethan Edwards of Hubert; sisters, Rita Lassiter of Elizabethtown, Kathryn Cribb of Tabor City;and brother, Bradley Edwards of Roseboro.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019