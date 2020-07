Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Douglas Gerard Miller, 58, of Hubert died July 16, 2020, at his home.

Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

Survivors include daughter, Sonjia Bryan of Hubert; sons, Douglas Miller of Spring Hill, Florida, Kyle Harris, Robert Jones, both of Hubert; father and stepmother, Greg and Bonnie Miller of Kentucky; and sister, Maria Nicoll of Hawaii.





