Douglas Kennedy

BEULAVILLE - Douglas Lee Kennedy, 57, of Beulaville died Aug. 26, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include mother, Mary Grace Cole Ransom; daughter, Megan Kennedy of Beulaville; son, Shannon Gordon Kennedy of Kenansville; sisters, Debra Kennedy, Lorrine Sanders, both of Chinquapin, Phyllis Batchelor of Beulaville, Joyce Jackson of Pink Hill; and brothers, Clifton Kennedy of Beulaville, Padrick Kennedy of Chinquapin.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. before the service.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



