BEULAVILLE - Douglas Gene Maready, 75, of Beulaville died Feb. 14, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville with visitation following. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Tuesday at East Duplin Memorial Gardens, Beulaville.
Survivors include son, Douglas Gene Maready II of Columbia; daughter, Julie M. Venters of Ayden; sisters, Geraldine Dickins of Wilmington, Edie Keyes of Winston-Salem;and brother, Eddie Maready of Beulaville.
