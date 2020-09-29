1/
Douglas Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lakewood, Washington - Douglas Paul Price, 64, of Lakewood, Washington, died Sept. 18, 2020, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Farrior family cemetery, Rose Hill.
Survivors include children, Dedric Stevens of Fayetteville, Douglas Price Jr. of Alabama, Paradise Jackson of Seattle; parents, Withers and Essie Mae Days of Rose Hill; and sisters, Valerie Parker of Stafford, Virginia, Robin Pride of Fayetteville. Angela Lanier of Goldsboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home Inc
472 Wells Town Rd
Rose Hill, NC 28458
(910) 289-3232
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved