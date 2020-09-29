Or Copy this URL to Share

Lakewood, Washington - Douglas Paul Price, 64, of Lakewood, Washington, died Sept. 18, 2020, at his home.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Funeral Home with burial following at Farrior family cemetery, Rose Hill.

Survivors include children, Dedric Stevens of Fayetteville, Douglas Price Jr. of Alabama, Paradise Jackson of Seattle; parents, Withers and Essie Mae Days of Rose Hill; and sisters, Valerie Parker of Stafford, Virginia, Robin Pride of Fayetteville. Angela Lanier of Goldsboro.



