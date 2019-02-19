Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Sponsler Sr.. View Sign



Douglas was born in Everette, PA and was raised around the Western Pennsylvania area. He joined the Navy in 1952, and served as a "Gunner's Mate." Four years later, he joined the USMC and served another 16 years, retiring in July, 1972. He and Mary Jones were married here in the Jacksonville area and they remained together nearly 60 years until her passing last August. Together, they served and sacrificed for our Country while raising five children as the Marine Corps ordered Douglas to many stateside and overseas assignments. After retirement from the Marines and with all the children nearly grown, Mary and Douglas relocated to the Jacksonville area.

Douglas, leaves behind children and family of Ken and Shirley Sponsler of Crystal River, Florida and their daughter, Sandy Tafur and great-grandchildren, Troy and Cole, Doug Jr. and Tina Sponsler of Fayetteville, their daughters, Jackie Adam and great-grandchildren, Grayson, Karysa and Brantley, and Jodi Bloomfield and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Chase, all of Fayetteville, NC, Kurt and Kim Sponsler of Front Royal, VA their children, John Paul, Mary Ann and Kurt Jr. and great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Jamie, Ted and Tammy Sponsler of Franklin TN. Douglas will join his beloved wife Mary and daughter Debbie Therrien of Ellington, CT. who passed away July 27, 2011, in heaven. Debbie and Paul's children are Beverly, Jamie and Paul Jr. and great-grandchildren, Megan, Adam and Lucas and great-great grandchild, Leo. Douglas also leaves behind sister, Nancy Pebble; and brother, Jimmy Sponsler of Altoona, PA.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home, 303 Chaney Avenue, Jacksonville, NC 28540.

