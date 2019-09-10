Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darren Drake Jenkins, 57, of Sneads Ferry, N.C. died peacefully September 9, 2019, surrounded by his family at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Salem Baptist Church in Sneads Ferry, N.C. with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial will follow at the Andrew Scott Jenkins graveside located at The Wiley Field. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Salem Baptist Church and at other times at the home of Drake and Christi Jenkins.

Drake was born on December 30, 1961, in Jacksonville, N.C. to the late Vera Lee Wilt and the late Owen Earl (O.E.) Jenkins Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Christi Yopp Jenkins.

Drake is also survived by his children, Andrew Scott Jenkins of Washington, D.C., Ethan Drake Jenkins and Mallory Nicole Jenkins, both of Sneads Ferry, N.C.

Drake is survived by his sister, Scotty Jenkins Everett (Gig); and brother, Craig Jenkins (Connie). He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Moody.

Drake lived his life as a devoted husband, father, son, and pillar of the Sneads Ferry community. He was dedicated to the service of others, having served in several different capacities through the years including Chairperson of the Sneads Ferry Shrimp Festival, active member of the Sneads Ferry Rotary Club, past member of the Topsail Chamber of Commerce, and past member of the Board of Directors of Penslow Medical Center. Drake also made time to enjoy coaching recreational youth sports in Sneads Ferry.

Drake enjoyed a career spanning over 38 years as he helped his family establish and sustain Sneads Ferry LP Gas Company. When Drake wasn't working or serving his community, you could find him first thing in the morning with the boys at Hardee's solving all the world's problems or on the Creek spending treasured time with his family and friends. He enjoyed his camping and boating adventures, and loved nothing better than to be in front of a hot grill on his deck serving up delicious food to his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Sneads Ferry Rotary Club, P.O. Box 487, Sneads Ferry, N.C. 28460, or to Sneads Ferry Community Council (Sneads Ferry Community Building), P.O. Box 503, Sneads Ferry, N.C. 28460, or to a .

