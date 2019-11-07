RICHLANDS - Dwight Markham Futrell Sr., 64, of Richlands died Nov. 4, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Richlands with interment at Futrell family cemetery, Richlands.
Survivors include spouse, Rebecca Futrell of Richlands; son, Dwight Futrell Jr., of Granite Falls; daughters, Jennifer Futrell, Heather Futrell, both of Richlands; sisters, Linda Mozingo of Mt. Olive, Lynette Cavenaugh of Richlands; and brother, John Futrell Jr., of Beulaville.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019