BEAUFORT - E. Bruce Cayton, 80, of Beaufort died Oct. 1, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ocean View Cemetery, Beaufort.
Survivors include wife of 59 years, Pamela Cayton of the home; daughter, Wendy Cockrell; sister, Paula Hampton, both of Beaufort; and brothers, Bob Hampton of Norfolk, Virginia, Tommy Cayton of Bedford, Virginia.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ann St. United Methodist Church, Beaufort.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019