Earl Chapin Lemons, 87, of Beulaville, N.C., passed away in his home on Friday, September 27th, 2019. He is now celebrating with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with loved ones that have gone before him.

Earl was born in Pittsboro, N.C., on November 11, 1931, to the late Paul Thomas Lemons and Carrie Lee Braswell. Earl spent 67 years with the love of his life, Peggy. They began their lives together on September 5th, 1952, in New York City, when they

were selected to be married on the television program, "Bride and Groom." Their hometown, Pittsboro, shut down to gather around television sets to watch the ceremony. Their marriage was the picture of true love as they supported each other through gentle understanding, kindness and devotion.

Peggy's love for Earl stretched across states and oceans when he joined the National Guard in 1949, and then the U.S. Navy in 1951. Peggy worried she'd lost Earl after hearing of the USS Bennington explosion - a ship Earl boarded after joining the Navy. Earl survived the explosion, which killed over one-hundred men and injured many more. His kind heart was appointed to escort one of the soldiers killed. Early in his naval career, Earl was selected as airman of the month for most outstanding crew member. He loved his country and was honorably discharged

from the Navy in November of 1954, as a third class petty officer.

Earl entered N.C. State in January of 1955. He was a member of Kappa Phi Kappa and the Alpha Beta Fraternity. He graduated with a degree in agriculture with honors in three and a half years. After graduation, he worked for Southern State for one year and the N.C. Agriculture Extension Service for nine. He then became supervisor of The Farmers Home Administration in Jacksonville, N.C., and retired in April of 1987.

Earl loved gardening, yard work, and wood working. He crafted countless items for friends and family, from birdhouses and furniture to toys like stilts. He was a man of many trades. He taught math, was an EMT, a town commissioner, a carpenter, a beekeeper and he helped start the East Duplin investment club. Earl also loved to cook for his family and his community. Many remember "Mr. Earl's Biscuits," which he made for family on Labor Day and for Beulaville Baptist Church on Wednesday nights. His humble spirit would never brag, but they were the best biscuits around. Earl was a member of the Beulaville Baptist Church for over fifty

years, sang in the choir for thirty-two, and was a deacon. Earl's love for his Lord and Savior was seen through Earl's love and devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren, and community.

Earl is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; their daughters, Karen Mercer (Phil) of Richlands, Anna Frazelle (Barry) of Wrightsville Beach; and grandchildren, Amanda Mercer, Michael Mercer (Jenn), Hannah Black (Christian), Kirsten Frazelle; and one great-granddaughter, Milly Dotsey. Earl is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Jo Anne Faucher and Helen Lemons, as well as many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by brothers, William, Wade, Pete; and sister, Elizabeth.

We hope to celebrate Earl's life with you at Beulaville Baptist Church, 601 East Main Street, Beulaville, NC, 28518 on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. The Memorial will be at noon with a military honors graveside service following at the East Duplin Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beulaville Baptist Church Memorial Fund, Beulaville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 394 Beulaville, N.C., 28518.

