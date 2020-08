Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Earnest's life story with friends and family

Share Earnest's life story with friends and family

POLLOCKSVILLE -- Earnest Hill, Jr., 86, of Pollocksville, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the White Oak Cemetery, Maysville.

The family will receive friends 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations, 150 Williamsburg Parkway, Jacksonville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store