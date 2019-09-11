Earvin White, 77, of Jacksonville died Sept. 5, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St Paul Freewill Baptist Church, Richlands with interment following at Mills cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Evelyn White; daughters, Shirley Bynes, both of Jacksonville, Sheri White Manning of Jacksonville, Florida; sons, Danny White of Jacksonville, Earvin K. White Jr. of Charlotte, Patrick White of Portsmouth, Virginia, Teddy White of Chesapeake, Virginia; brothers, Robert White of Whiteville, Ned White of Fayetteville; and sisters, Mildred Washington, Georgia White, both of Bronx, New York, Armetta Clifford, Carol Edwards both of Fayetteville, Juanita Russell of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
