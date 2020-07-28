JACKSONVILLE - Dr. Edgar H. Batcheller Jr. (known to family and friends as Terry) passed away at his family summer home in Mattapoisett July 8, 2020.
He was born in Boston on March 9, 1937, to RAdm Edgar Hadley Batcheller and Anne Gordon (King) Batcheller.
After spending two years in the Marine Corps he went on to graduate from UVA Medical School. He completed his internship and residency in RI and MA and moved to Thomasville, NC. In 1974, he joined Dr. James Piver at Onslow Surgical Clinic in Jacksonville, NC. Retiring in 2012, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Most weekends you could find him supporting his granddaughter Cheyenne at her horse shows.
He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor, his investing advice and his unique culinary concoctions.
He is predeceased by his parents and younger brother, Dr. James Batcheller (USARet).
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jacquelyn Batcheller; his brother, Col. Gordon Batcheller (USMCRet), and children, Dr. Lisa Mueller and her husband Bill, Susan Batcheller, Jimmy Batcheller, and his wife Natalia, Christian Batcheller, his wife Ashley, Dr. Giselle Batcheller, Teresa Buckner, Susan Buckner Butler and her husband Ron, and Michael Buckner.
Terry was known as either "Baldino" or "Poppa" to his grandchildren: Billy, Jake, Nick and Susie Mueller, Elisa and Rina Batcheller, Brooks, Price, Christian and Kuper Batcheller, Hadley and Ammon Sloop, Dallas Turner, Sophie Storer, Cheyenne Ortega, and Morgan Buckner.
He will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Dr. Batcheller's memory to:
Hope for Helen, PO Box 187, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.