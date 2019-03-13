HUBERT - Edgar Ogden "Ray" Hathaway, 94, of Hubert died March 11, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Baptist Church with burial following at Burns family cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Barbara Burns Hathaway of the home; daughter, Lenora Williamson; sons, Kenneth H. Hathaway, both of Atkinson, G. Preston Hathaway of Newport, M. Shannon Cowan of Greenville, Matt T. Cowan of Hubert, Robert Hathaway of New Jersey.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019