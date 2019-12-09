Midway Park, NC – Edith Wiggins Dyne, 69, passed away at her home on December 5, 2019.
Mrs. Dyne is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Ruby Watkins Wiggins.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home of Jacksonville.
Mrs. Dyne is survived by her husband of 28 years, Thomas L. Dyne of the home; two sons, Ian Dyne of Midway Park, NC, and Jeff Dyne of Roanoake, VA; one daughter, Ashley Fletcher of Maysville, NC; one brother, Ray Wiggins of Augusta, GA; five grandchildren, Kaylie, Hunter, Marley, Viviana, and Lilly; and her four legged friends, Rocky, Hewby, and Peanut.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019