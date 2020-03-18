Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmon Howard Sr.. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 3:00 PM Onslow Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Edmon E. Howard Sr., 91-year-old resident of Jacksonville, NC, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC.

He had been in failing health for some time.

Mr. Howard was born February 19, 1929, in Holly Ridge, NC, and except for a short period, lived the majority of his life in Onslow County. He had a lifetime love of the water, where he enjoyed fishing, and oystering in the boat he built by hand. He was one of seven children born to William Benjamin Howard and Nancy Jane Swinson, all of whom have preceded him in death. Raised on the farm in Stump Sound Township, Edmon grew up knowing the meaning of hard work. He worked at many different jobs including auto mechanic and meat cutter at the local grocery store. He even was a painter and carpenter on the military base for a while. In 1954, he started working for White Ice Milk company, which would later become Sealtest Milk. There he learned the trade (refrigeration) that would become his life's work.

On March 29, 1953, Edmon married Clara B. Oehring in Horry County, SC, who survives, of the home.

In May of 1959, he began his own refrigeration repair business, Howard's Refrigeration Service. This he operated with his wife Clara along with their mobile home park Howard's Rentals, both in Jacksonville, NC.

Edmon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved being with his family.

Also surviving are four children, Edmon Jr. (Jane) of Pattonsburg, MO; Adella (Gary) of Cary, NC; Paul (Cathy) of Jacksonville,NC, and Michael (Donna) of Maysville, NC. There are six grandchildren, Julius Jones Jr., Timothy Jones (Tara), Kaitlin Hare (Adam), Benjamin Howard, Michael D. Howard and Kristen Nalle (Bradley); and 10 great-grandchildren, Bryson Nalle, Riley Nalle, Cole Nalle, Julius Jones III, Emily Jones, Colton Hare, Damien Jones, Bella Holcomb, Skylar Mayberry, and Derick Mayberry.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park. Pastor Phillip Shepard will officiate.

Condolences may be left at





Edmon E. Howard Sr., 91-year-old resident of Jacksonville, NC, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC.He had been in failing health for some time.Mr. Howard was born February 19, 1929, in Holly Ridge, NC, and except for a short period, lived the majority of his life in Onslow County. He had a lifetime love of the water, where he enjoyed fishing, and oystering in the boat he built by hand. He was one of seven children born to William Benjamin Howard and Nancy Jane Swinson, all of whom have preceded him in death. Raised on the farm in Stump Sound Township, Edmon grew up knowing the meaning of hard work. He worked at many different jobs including auto mechanic and meat cutter at the local grocery store. He even was a painter and carpenter on the military base for a while. In 1954, he started working for White Ice Milk company, which would later become Sealtest Milk. There he learned the trade (refrigeration) that would become his life's work.On March 29, 1953, Edmon married Clara B. Oehring in Horry County, SC, who survives, of the home.In May of 1959, he began his own refrigeration repair business, Howard's Refrigeration Service. This he operated with his wife Clara along with their mobile home park Howard's Rentals, both in Jacksonville, NC.Edmon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved being with his family.Also surviving are four children, Edmon Jr. (Jane) of Pattonsburg, MO; Adella (Gary) of Cary, NC; Paul (Cathy) of Jacksonville,NC, and Michael (Donna) of Maysville, NC. There are six grandchildren, Julius Jones Jr., Timothy Jones (Tara), Kaitlin Hare (Adam), Benjamin Howard, Michael D. Howard and Kristen Nalle (Bradley); and 10 great-grandchildren, Bryson Nalle, Riley Nalle, Cole Nalle, Julius Jones III, Emily Jones, Colton Hare, Damien Jones, Bella Holcomb, Skylar Mayberry, and Derick Mayberry.A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Park. Pastor Phillip Shepard will officiate.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close