KENANSVILLE - Edna Jane Brinson, 75, of Kenansville died May 17, 2019, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.
Celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include son, Phillip Raymond Brinson of Raleigh; and daughters, Donna Lynn Brinson Futrell of Richlands, Phylliss Brinson Whaley of Kenansville, Verilyn Brinson Titus of Cartersville, Georgia.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2019