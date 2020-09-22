1/1
Edna Brown Bean
Jacksonville – Edna Brown "Sam" Bean, 80, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bennie "Chuck" Bean; father, Marvin Abslum Brown; mother, Edna Raynor; brother, Marvin "Nicky" Brown; and son, Jeffrey Oliver.
Sam was a 1957 graduate of Jacksonville High School and went on to pursue a degree in Cosmetology, practicing for many years before retiring to enjoy traveling with her husband of 41 years, and managing his career as an accomplished Country Music recording artist.
Ms. Bean is survived by her sons, Hughes (Dusty) Oliver and Terri Lynn of Swansboro, NC and Keith B. Oliver and Olga of Maysville, NC; step-sons, Charles Bean of Melbourne, FL and John W. Bean and Linda of Cottage Grove, TN; brother, David Brown of Louisania; six grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews, and many grand-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Hagee Ministries" at www.jhm.org/donate.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
