HOLLY RIDGE - Edna Louise Whaley, Shaw, Mitchell, Davis, 93, of Holly Ridge died Feb. 17, 2020, at her home.
Memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Providence Baptist Church, Holly Ridge. Funeral and entombment will be held Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida.
Survivors include sisters, Margaret Hoines of Langford, South Dakota, Amanda Whaley of Jacksonville, Florida; children, Pamela Dekle, Nancy Jones, both of Jacksonville, Florida, Robert Shaw Jr. of Middleburg, Florida, Cynthia Rounds, Karen Flowers, both of Hampstead; and stepchildren, Jim Mitchell and Leanne, both of Georgia, Jeannie Cornish of South Carolina.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
