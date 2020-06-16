Edna Earl Sandlin Foy, 92, of Jacksonville, died June 15, 2020, at her home. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville with burial following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include husband, Louie Foy of the home; daughters, Brenda Foy Silance of Jacksonville, Rebecca S. Foy Sewell of Swansboro; and sister, Bryana Capps of Sneads Ferry
The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.