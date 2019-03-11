SNEADS FERRY - Edna Mae Jenkins, 85, of Sneads Ferry died March 10, 2019, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice.
Memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Survivors include children, Wanda A. Jenkins of Woodbridge, Virginia, Zeb Z. Jenkins Jr., David E. Jenkins, both of Sneads Ferry, Karen L. Begley of Jacksonville; and half sisters, Christine Francis-Chipiwalt, Shirley St Francis, both of Virginia.
