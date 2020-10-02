Edna Jenkins

Edna Mae Jenkins, 95, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born June 2, 1925 in Knoxville, Tenn., the daughter of the late Arthur Joseph and Haley Elizabeth (Inman) Shields.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Everett Jerome Jenkins, and her first born son, Everett Jerome Jenkins, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Arthur Joseph Jenkins, and wife, Sharon, of Elyria, Ohio, and her daughter, Star Elaine (Jenkins) Stenson, and husband, Leonard C. Stenson, of Jacksonville.

Grandchildren include, Lisa M. Martinez, Ted Martinez, Bryan P. Stenson, Corey A. Stenson of Jacksonville. Daniel A. Jenkins of Amherst, Ohio, Mark S. Jenkins of Evadale, Texas, Kelli Jo Jenkins of Sheffield, Ohio and numerous step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

We were a family of five generations.

She didn't teach us to knit, sew, or plant a garden, but the things she did teach us was to love unconditionally, honor, respect one another and strive to forgive. She loved God and devoted her life to her family and the service of her church.

She always made her famous chocolate fudge and peanut butter and chocolate "Buckeyes" for the holidays. We will surely miss those special things, but even more, her love and kindness to all.

In memory of this great lady, our family requests that you call your mom and tell her how much you love her and if she has already passed, then place a flower on her grave.

Edna Mae Jenkins will truly be missed by all who knew her. Our great loss but Heavens great gain!!

Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

