Edna Jones

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Jones.

PELETIER - Edna Marshall Jones, 87, passed away at her home March 21, 2019.
Services will be private.
She was preceded in death by her son, Eddie Jones; and her husband, Eugene "Red" W. Jones.
Surviving are her sons, Gene H. Jones of Maysville and Randy Jones of Stella; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Sayland Funeral Home in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.