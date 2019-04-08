RICHLANDS - Edna Moore Watkins, 73, of Richlands died April 6, 2019, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Watkins family cemetery, Richlands.
Survivors include spouse, Billy Watkins Sr.; son, Billy Watkins Jr., both of Richlands; daughters, Teresa Lister of Fayetteville, Ronette Smith, Muncy, Penn., Denise Kennedy, all of Wallace; sister, Shelby Griffin of Pink Hill; and brothers, Joe Moore of Teachey, Bobby Moore of Burgaw.
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-4678
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019