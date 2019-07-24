LANDOVER, Maryland - Edward L. Berry, 90, of Landover, Maryland died July 18, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Berry and Shephard Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include sons, Kevin Berry of Las Vegas, David James of Mitchellville, Maryland; daughters, Danette Wells of Scottsdale, Arizona, Cheryl Wells of Cheverly, Maryland, Sabrina Berry of Tacoma Park, Maryland; and sisters, Annie Dunn, Ida Thomas, both of Richlands.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
