Edward Binkley II
HOLLY RIDGE - Edward Newton Binkley II, 50, of Holly Ridge died July 15, 2020, at his home.
Celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at his home.
Survivors include son, Edward Binkley III of Sneads Ferry; daughters, Alex Binkley of Jacksonville, Kylee Evanson of Sneads Ferry, Brianna Loria of Mount Olive; mother, Elizabeth Stebelton of Beulaville; and father, Edward Newton Binkley of Columbus, Ohio.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
His home
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Dyson St
Holly Ridge, NC 28445
(910) 329-1633
