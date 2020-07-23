Or Copy this URL to Share

HOLLY RIDGE - Edward Newton Binkley II, 50, of Holly Ridge died July 15, 2020, at his home.

Celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at his home.

Survivors include son, Edward Binkley III of Sneads Ferry; daughters, Alex Binkley of Jacksonville, Kylee Evanson of Sneads Ferry, Brianna Loria of Mount Olive; mother, Elizabeth Stebelton of Beulaville; and father, Edward Newton Binkley of Columbus, Ohio.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.





