Edward Bonogafsky

Service Information
Johnson Funeral Home
2685 Henderson Dr
Jacksonville, NC
28546
(910)-347-2595
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crystal Coast Assembly of God
Peletier , NC
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Crystal Coast Assembly of God
Peletier, NC
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

MAYSVILLE - Edward "Eddie" R. Bonogafsky, 83, of Maysville died Jan. 29, 2020, at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
Funeral will be held at noon on Friday at Crystal Coast Assembly of God, Peletier with burial following at 2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Jeanette Bonogafsky; and children, Denise Bonogafsky, Stephen Bonogafsky, Carol Bates.
The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral service.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.