MAYSVILLE - Edward "Eddie" R. Bonogafsky, 83, of Maysville died Jan. 29, 2020, at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.
Funeral will be held at noon on Friday at Crystal Coast Assembly of God, Peletier with burial following at 2 p.m. at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Jeanette Bonogafsky; and children, Denise Bonogafsky, Stephen Bonogafsky, Carol Bates.
The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral service.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020