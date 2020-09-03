Edward Collins

JACKSONVILLE – Edward Glenn Collins, 78, died on Tuesday, September 2, 2020, at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.
Mr. Collins is survived by his wife, Louise Collins of the home; and one son, Tommy Collins and wife Jennifer of Jacksonville, NC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Semper Fi Masonic, Sudan Shrine Temple or Northwoods Methodist Church, in Mr. Collins' name.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.