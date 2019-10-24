N. TOPSAIL BEACH - Edward James Frizzell Jr., 70, of N. Topsail Beach died Oct. 22, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include sons, Edward James Frizzell III of Clearwater, Florida, James Edward Frizzell of Hawaii; Mack Muir of Sparks, Nevada; daughters, Tina Marie Broham of Boston, Missouri, Lindsey Marie Frizzell of Holly Ridge; brothers, Paul Frizzell of E. Windsor, Connecticut, Peter Frizzell of Suffield, Connecticut, Dennis Frizzell of Woodstown, New Jersey; and sisters, Mary Duza of Southerton, Connecticut, Barbara Davignon of E. Long Meadow, Massachusetts.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019