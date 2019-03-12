Edward Ronald Kubica, 65, of Jacksonville died March 10, 2019.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Kellum Baptist Church.
Survivors include wife, Rosario Villanveva Kubica of the home; sons, Scott Edward Kubica of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, Kevin Jon Kubica of Indiana, Pennsylvania; and sister, Deborah Pasquale of Bloomfield, Connecticut.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019