Edward Ronald "Ron" Kubica, age 65, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Jacksonville, NC.

Born on September 28, 1953, in Uniontown, PA, Ed was the son of Edward and Irene Kubica. He grew up near McClellandtown, PA, graduating from German Township High School in 1971. He earned a degree in industrial engineering from West Virginia University in 1975 and worked for over 25 years for Mine Safety Appliances (MSA).

Surviving is his mother, Irene Kubica; his wife of 14 years, Rosario V. Kubica; sons, Scott Edward Kubica (Laura) and Kevin Jon Kubica (Laura); sister, Debra Pasquale (Dominick); step-son, Eddie Torres Jr.; step-son-in-law, Jared Ramirez (Dawn); beloved grandchildren, Kayleigh Eden Ramirez, Kelsie Marie Kubica, Arianna Rose Ramirez, Amelia Rene Kubica, Conner Edward Kubica, Isaiah Gilmore Ramirez, Alex Jones Kubica, and Xavier Neil Kubica.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edward Andrew Kubica; nephew, Jason Christopher Trush; and daughter-in-law, Cristina Eden Torres Ramirez.

Ed had a lifelong love of music, polka in particular. He began playing the trumpet in middle school and played in several well-known polka bands in Western PA, including the Dominoes, Eddie and the Night Sounds, and Little John and the Music Tones. In recent years he used his musical talents to bless residents at nursing homes in the Jacksonville area, and he would play his trumpet to raise money for the Salvation Army during their red kettle campaigns.

Ed was an avid sports fan. Ed's sons remember his dedication to all their sports teams throughout childhood and have fond memories of him as their little league coach. In 1991, Ed founded the Jr. Legion baseball league in Derry, PA. A devoted Mountaineer fan, Ed attended WVU football games with his sons whenever he had the opportunity.

Gardening and carpentry were two of Ed's other lifelong passions. He developed an interest in both at a young age, learning from his father. Ed and his wife Rose had a beautiful, bountiful vegetable garden at their home in Jacksonville. Always full of great ideas and efficient suggestions, Ed loved helping his sons with home improvement projects.

Ed and his wife Rose enjoyed many trips together. Their adventures took them on many Caribbean cruises. One of their favorite trips was to Alaska.

Growing up in the Catholic Church, Ed had a love for the Lord from a young age and served as an altar boy as a child. He committed his life to the Lord and has entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior.

Above all, Ed will be remembered by those who knew him well for his big heart and his generosity. He loved his family, making countless long car trips to spend time with his grandchildren in Pennsylvania.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at Kellum Baptist Church in Jacksonville with Pastor Jody Yopp officiating. A funeral mass and internment will be held at 10 a.m. April 6, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, New Salem, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, 535 Bell Fork Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540, 910-346-8800, fax 910-346-1968.

