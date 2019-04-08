Edward "Ted" Nary, 83, of Jacksonville died April 7, 2019, at his home.
Services will be private.
Survivors include wife, Joan Nary of the home; daughter, Karen Desroches of Conway, Arkansas; sons, Kevin, Lee, and Michael Nary, all of Florida; and sister, Bette Jean Middleton of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019