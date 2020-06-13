Edward Pryor

JACKSONVILLE, NC - Edward Allen Pryor, 77, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at River of Life Church with Pastor Chris Phillips officiating.
Mr. Pryor was born in Newark, OH to the late Clifford Allen Pryor and Helen Marie Pound Pryor. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having honorably served in the US Air Force.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Donna Pryor; three sons, Zachary Pryor and his wife, Julie of Minnesota, Jason Pryor and his wife, Gwen of Columbus, OH and David Pryor and his wife, Lisa of Jacksonville; one sister, Janice Pryor of Pickerington, OH; two brothers, Paul Pryor and his wife, Sue of Westerville, OH and Jack Pryor and his wife, Debby of Granville, OH; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
