Verona, NC – Edward L. Rochelle, 74, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Rochelle.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Rex Ware officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23rd at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Rochelle was preceded in death by a son, James Rochelle; his parents, James and Reba Rochelle; and brother, Wayland Rochelle.
He is survived by his son, Eddie Rochelle; daughter, Jennifer Royal; brother, Wesley Rochelle and his wife, Joyce of Verona; and his sisters, Barbara Jones and Catherine McClain, both of Verona, sister, Darlene Yopp and her husband, Tommy of Sneads Ferry; sister-in-law, Julia Rochelle of Verona; and grandsons, Colby and Hargett.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019