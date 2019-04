Verona, NC – Edward L. Rochelle, 74, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Rev. Rex Ware officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23rd at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.Mr. Rochelle was preceded in death by a son, James Rochelle; his parents, James and Reba Rochelle; and brother, Wayland Rochelle.He is survived by his son, Eddie Rochelle; daughter, Jennifer Royal; brother, Wesley Rochelle and his wife, Joyce of Verona; and his sisters, Barbara Jones and Catherine McClain, both of Verona, sister, Darlene Yopp and her husband, Tommy of Sneads Ferry; sister-in-law, Julia Rochelle of Verona; and grandsons, Colby and Hargett.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.