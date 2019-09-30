BEULAVILLE - Edward Corbet Sandlin, 82, of Beulaville died Sept. 29, 2019, at his home.
Funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday followed by visitation at Mt. Zion OFWB Church, Beulaville. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include spouse, Betty Sandlin of Beulaville; son, Jeffrey Sandlin; daughter, Tanya Wells, both of Richlands; sisters, Margaret Thomas of Jacksonville, Lula Hunter, Clara Kellum; and brother, Sidney Sandlin, all of Beulaville.
Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019