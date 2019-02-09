Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Trott Jr.. View Sign

JACKSONVILLE - Edward Woodall 'Woody' Trott, Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 66 on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.



Woody was born on October 14, 1952 in Jacksonville, NC, to the late Edward and Ethel Trott. He graduated from White Oak High School in 1970 before honorably serving with the US Army as a military police officer from 1972 through 74. On July 24, 1976, he married his life's love Cindy Humphrey. They raised one son, David, and one daughter, Jessica. Woody graduated from UNC Wilmington with a degree in sociology in 1980. He operated Maysville Milling Company alongside his beloved father for over 4 decades before retiring due to health issues.



Woody had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed being on the water, fishing with family and friends. He was known for his kind compassionate spirit and willingness to always help those in need.



Woody was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Donald. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Cindy, his son David, his daughter Jessica and her husband Tommy Kossmann, his beloved granddaughter Isabelle, his sister Kay Polster, best friends Greg Humphrey and Harold Polster, and several nieces/nephews. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12 at Jones Funeral Home from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, February 13 at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Pastor Bobby Williams officiating. Burial will be held at Coastal Carolina Veterans State Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

