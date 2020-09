Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Edward Dennis Vavla, 65, of Hubert died Sept. 15, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include sisters, Julie Brown of Jacksonville, Robin Flynn of Hubert; and brothers, Gary Vavla of Hubert, Allen Vavla of Richlands, Jeffrey Vavla of Arizona.

Arrangements by Community Funeral Home of Beulaville.



