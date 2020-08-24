JACKSONVILLE, NC - Edward Wilkinson, USMC Ret., 81, of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.
Edward was born on November 25, 1938, in Orchard Lake, Michigan; to the late Albert and Anne Wilkinson.
He retired from the United States Marine Corps after serving 20 years and two tours in Vietnam.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Judith Ann Wilkinson; daughter, Cathy Ann Barton and husband James; granddaughter, Jessica Leigh Schneider and husband Simon; grandson, James Gregory Barton III; and siblings, Nancy Salo, June Mctavish and Robert Wilkinson.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Allen Wilkinson.
The family will have a private ceremony with Military Honors at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.