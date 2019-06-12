Edwin Ashlock

Service Information
Beulaville NC - Beulaville
840 West Main Street
Beulaville, NC
28518
(910)-298-4678
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Community Funeral Home
Beulaville, NC
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
NC State Veterans Cemetery
Jacksonville, NC
Obituary
BEULAVILLE - Edwin "Tex" Ashlock, Sr., 76, died Friday, June 7, 2019 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.

Funeral service is 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday at the N.C. State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville.

Survivors include son, Edwin Ashlock Jr.; daughters, Karen A. Kennedy and Mary A. Rand, all of Beulaville; sister, Frances Erwing of Houston, Texas.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019
bullet World War II
