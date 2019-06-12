BEULAVILLE - Edwin "Tex" Ashlock, Sr., 76, died Friday, June 7, 2019 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville.
Funeral service is 7 p.m. Wednesday followed by visitation at Community Funeral Home, Beulaville. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday at the N.C. State Veterans Cemetery, Jacksonville.
Survivors include son, Edwin Ashlock Jr.; daughters, Karen A. Kennedy and Mary A. Rand, all of Beulaville; sister, Frances Erwing of Houston, Texas.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2019